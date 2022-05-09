State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $115,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

