State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 291 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,911. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

