State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 57,690 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Orion Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONL. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

