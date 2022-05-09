State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 105,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.67 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.