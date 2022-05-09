State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $15.13 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

