State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $62.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

