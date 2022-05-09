State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stepan by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.