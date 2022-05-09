State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $66.29 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

