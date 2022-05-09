State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

