State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,665,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.96 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

