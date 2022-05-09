State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 70.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of WRE opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

