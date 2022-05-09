State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $87.74 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.