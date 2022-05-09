State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in APi Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in APi Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,362,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of APG opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

