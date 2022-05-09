State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.18 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sylvamo by 1,014.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

