State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

