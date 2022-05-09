State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,143 shares of the software’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.61. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

