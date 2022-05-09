State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,254 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CNA Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

CNA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.