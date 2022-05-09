State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI opened at $111.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $143.59. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

