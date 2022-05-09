State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 128,543 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

