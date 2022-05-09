State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

