State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFS stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

