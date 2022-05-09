State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,051 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $14.95 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

