State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 132 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

