State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 132 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Middlesex Water worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.