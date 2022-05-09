State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,714 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE BCO opened at $55.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

