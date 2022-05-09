State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,472 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $12,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $102.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.