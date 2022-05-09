State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 454 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

CVLT stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

