State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 489 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XNCR stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

