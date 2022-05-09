State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 643 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.