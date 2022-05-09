State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 659 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG opened at $28.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

