State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 668 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STC opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

