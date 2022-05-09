State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 707 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.21.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.