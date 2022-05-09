State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 810 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.