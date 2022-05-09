State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $1,091,102 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

