State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,767.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

