State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of HNI worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HNI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,550. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

