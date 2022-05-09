Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,923,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 386.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.