Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of STEM opened at $8.79 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 875,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter worth $16,580,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

