Summit Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Materials in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Summit Materials stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,785,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $11,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,024,000.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.