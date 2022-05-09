Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 318,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 109,594 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

