Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SURF. TheStreet cut Surface Oncology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 248,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

