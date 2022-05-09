Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $240.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.85.

SYNA stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

