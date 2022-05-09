Susquehanna Bancshares Trims DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Target Price to $100.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

