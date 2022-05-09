SVB Leerink Comments on Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn $5.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.61. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

MRNA stock opened at $134.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock worth $31,961,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.