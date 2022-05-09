Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.