Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Head-To-Head Review

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Synovus Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $59.71, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 2.86 $760.47 million $4.82 8.59 Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.34 $3.77 million $0.94 10.92

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 35.38% 16.00% 1.32% Pacific Valley Bancorp 20.31% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit, positive pay, estatement, and order check services; and debit cards. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey, California. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

