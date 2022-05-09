Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

