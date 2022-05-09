Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Head to Head Comparison

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -30.67 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.42 $29.10 million $0.15 11.47

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -86.85% -66.27% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.47% 4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rare Element Resources and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

