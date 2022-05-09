The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 368,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

