Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 608,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 140,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 573,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

